Back in Parliament, Bunting ignores resignation calls

Former National Security Minister, Senator Peter Bunting, has given the clearest of signals that he will not bow to calls for his resignation based on the findings of a damning special report from the Integrity Commission on the Firearm Licensing Authority [FLA].

The report concluded that Bunting gave approval for the granting of firearm licences to two individuals with criminal traces when, as minister, he was in charge of the FLA. Bunting served as security minister between 2012 and 2016.

The special report covered the period 2016 to 2018 and found that another former national security minister, the Jamaica Labour Party's Robert Montague, knowingly granted firearm permits to six people with criminal traces while he was minister between 2016 and 2018.

The controversy-plagued Montague tendered his resignation from the Cabinet last Friday. He was Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Since then, calls have been mounting for Bunting to do likewise. But, instead of resigning, Bunting, who serves as Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate and People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on national security, appeared at Tuesday's sitting of the Joint Select Committee examining the new Firearms Act and participated in the deliberations.

Bunting first made comments during which he referred to his actions at the FLA, after National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who is chairing the committee, gave opening remarks.

During his remarks, Chang noted the public chatter around the findings of the report of the Integrity Commission. He told the Committee that following the change of the Board of the FLA in 2017, several policy changes have been implemented. He said there have been significant ministerial shifts in that the Minister of National Security no longer reviews the recommendation of the Review Board.

“We found it inappropriate that a policy unit within the ministry should be asked to review the work of a panel, headed by no lesser person than a former President of the Court of Appeal, supported by a former Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and a retired senior police officer.

“We find the character of the chairman of this panel to be unimpeachable and beyond reproach. As a result, the findings and recommendations of the Board are accepted as recommended,” said Chang.

“In addition to that, where the 90-day period (for the Review Board to consider an application) has passed, I (as minister) do not intervene but may seek to recommend (where there is a genuine case) through the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, for the Review Board to take an early look at such appeal. I do not exercise my discretion to examine appeals delayed beyond 90 days,” Chang said.

Bunting responded to Chang, thanking him for his remarks before stating that “With respect to ministers operating on the recommendation of the Firearm Review Board, I endorse that a hundred per cent and it is consistent with how I behaved, particularly in the two cases raised in the Integrity Commission's Report.

“It is curious that they made no reference to the report, or recommendations of the Firearm Review Board in those cases”.

Chang conceded that “There's something wrong about reviewing a review board panel by the staff”.

The PNP has defended Bunting amidst the calls for his resignation with party president and Opposition leader Mark Golding standing by him. Golding has argued that there are clear differences between the two cases involving Bunting and those with which Montague was involved.

Golding is adamant that the Integrity Commission's report made no allegation that Bunting, as the then minister, misdirected himself.

Golding told the media that the facts of the two cases showed that one never resulted in a charge, while the other was a situation where the conviction was expunged. As far as Golding is concerned, that was “legitimate exercise of his (Bunting's) discretion”.