Back to school round-up: Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann

Though COVID-19 safety protocols meant they could not go through the school gates, some happy parents in Hanover on Monday cheered on their children as they made their way towards classrooms for long-awaited face-to-face classes.

"Some [parents] came to the school gate this morning. They were not let in because that is a part of our policy not to have them in, but they were there cheering the children on and they expressed joy in having them out," said Yasmin Anderson Jackson, administrator at Lucea Primary.

"[Students] are really happy to be out and some of the parents, they are overwhelmed. They really wanted their children to come out," she added.

But not all parents were prepared for school on Monday. Some students missed classes because their uniforms were not ready, Anderson-Jackson said. Even relaxing the rules to allow them to wear jeans with the top of their physical education uniform did not help.

The school is slowly welcoming back its 625 students. On Monday it accepted half of the pupils from Grades 6, 3 and 1. The other half will be accepted on Tuesday while the other grades will be accommodated, half at a time, on Wednesday and Thursday.

A staggered approach is also being used at Maryland All-Age School which has had its doors open since November 8 of last year.

“I have everything in place because things were running smoothly from [when] we opened the last term. So, things continue to run smoothly,” said Principal Andria Dehaney Grant.

Over in St James, Grades 11 to 13 were welcomed back from the St James High School's 1,871 students on Monday. The logistics are currently being worked out for the resumption of the remaining grades next week Monday. Long used to a shift system that helps address space constraints, Principal Joseph Williams says everything is under control.

There were similarly no major hiccups, on Monday, at the Somerton All-Age and Infant School in the parish. It has had some practice, being one of the first schools to participate in the education ministry's pilot for face-to-face resumption of classes in November 2020.

"We don't have a problem because we have been open for face-to-face for a good while now. So, all we did was to refresh our things and we are out and running again," said Glendon Brydson, who is the principal of the institution that has a population of 260 students.

According to director of the education ministry's Region Four Dr Michelle Pinnock, 86 of the 164 infant, primary and secondary schools in the region, which encompasses the parishes of St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, were available for face-to-face classes on Monday.

"It was smooth sailing for about the 52 per cent that was opened [on Monday]. We actually had a great partnership with the parents, the teachers' associations. We did up a logistics plan for the parents and everybody was now aware as to how we are now going to be organising the whole rotation. The awareness was high and the parents were satisfied," Dr Pinnock declared.

Meanwhile Karlene Segre, who has oversight for Region Three, which covers the parishes of Trelawny and St Ann, said there were no glitches at the 93 primary and infant schools that resumed face-to-face classes on Monday. Another three are awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, approval that she expects will come later this week.

"The children are happy to be back, the teachers are happy to be back, the principals are prepared and have worked out their plans and have submitted their plans, and as they go along they will make the relevant modification to the plans, based on when issues arise," she said.

Segre added that the secondary institutions across the region remained closed on Monday but most of them should begin to host face-to-face classes within a week, at the latest.

"Some [high schools] may start face-to-face later this week but some of them are doing the sensitisation with parents, with teachers and other stakeholder groups, just to ensure that everybody is on the same page. And I know that there are staff development sessions going on too. So just to get people back in the frame of mind of face-to-face work and psychosocial sessions," she told the Jamaica Observer.

At Wakefield Primary and Infant in Trelawny even though two teachers were out sick, Principal Michael James said there was a smooth start to the school term. His counterpart at Granville Primary and Infant in the parish, Ivanhoe Gordon, revealed that due to challenges with space at the school, face-to-face classes were only provided for the grade six and infant school students.

Over at Ocho Rios Primary, Principal Suzette Barnes-Wilson, disclosed that the phased resumption of face-to-face classes for the school's 1,300 students will commence next week Monday. She noted that Grade 6 students will be allotted more days to have face-to-face classes, considering that they are preparing for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

The resumption of face-to-face classes, she added, is welcomed.

"Our data show that last year when we had the Grades 4 to 6 coming back, the children who were not online [for classes] were the ones who came out mainly. That's why we are really wanting the boys and girls to come back [to school] now," Barnes-Wilson said.

While giving parents and teachers more time to prepare for face-to-face, the Ocho Rios Primary principal allowed parents to visit the school on Monday to pick up academic reports for the previous school term.

One of the school's Grade 6 students, Elisa Caszley, went to the institution on Monday to sign up for PEP. She is ecstatic about the resumption of face-to-face classes.

"Face-to-face classes are okay," she told the Observer outside the school compound. "We will get to see our classmates and teachers more with face-to-face classes. We will also get to learn better than online. In online school, teachers sometimes chip out of the classroom when they have trouble with their devices. So, I am happy face-to-face is resuming."

- Anthony Lewis, Horace Hines & Horace Mills