Bad Boy Trevor fined for breaching DRMA

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Actor Garfield 'Bad Boy Trevor' Reid was found guilty of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court earlier today.

Reid was fined $150,000 or three months in prison.

The fine stems from a pool party the actor hosted on Plantation Drive in St Andrew in March 2020. It breached the Government's then restrictions prohibiting any gathering exceeding 20 people, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bad Boy Trevor made his name in roots plays such as Bashment Granny, Double Dose, Scandal, and Clash.

Brian Bonitto