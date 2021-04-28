Bad Boy Trevor fined for breaching DRMA

Bad Boy Trevor fined for breaching DRMAWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Actor Garfield 'Bad Boy Trevor' Reid was found guilty of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court earlier today.
Reid was fined $150,000 or three months in prison.
The fine stems from a pool party the actor hosted on Plantation Drive in St Andrew in March 2020. It breached the Government's then restrictions prohibiting any gathering exceeding 20 people, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Bad Boy Trevor made his name in roots plays such as Bashment Granny, Double Dose, Scandal, and Clash.
Brian Bonitto
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy