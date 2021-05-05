Bahamas, Suriname record deaths linked to COVID-19

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas and Suriname recorded deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to figures released by health authorities in those Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries.

The Ministry of Health said that a 59-year-old man has died pushing the death toll to 210 in the Bahamas.

His death comes after 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported over the last weekend. The Ministry of Health said that among the deaths were those that had been previously classified as under investigation and were all Grand Bahama residents.

The ministry said four deaths that were previously reported as non-COVID-19 deaths were reclassified, taking the death toll to 209. Further, three deaths were removed from the deaths under investigation category.

In Suriname, five people have died from the corona virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll for the month so far to eight deaths. Overall, the Dutch-speaking Caricom country has recorded 212 deaths since the first case was detected in March last year.

The authorities said 80 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours from a sample of 325 people.

Suriname now has a total of 10,263 people testing positive for the virus, with 9,542 having recovered.

There are 252 positively tested citizens housed in isolation. 119 patients have been admitted to the hospitals.

Health Minister Amar Ramadhin has spoken about the situation for beds at the hospitals and has not ruled out that “medical ethical decisions” will have to be made at some point.

“This means that hospitals will have to choose who deserves a bed earlier on the basis of personal situations. These are unpleasant situations to be in, but they cannot be prevented if we do not adhere to the measures and continue to refuse the vaccination,” Ramadhin said.