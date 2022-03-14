Bahamas announces further relaxation of COVID measures

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – The Bahamas government says it remains “cautiously optimistic” about the country's progress in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it announced a further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The move by Nassau comes less than 72 hours after the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) de-escalated the COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating for the country from a Level-four (very high) to a Level 3 (high).

The Level 3 rating advises international travellers to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to the Bahamas. It also recommends that even if COVID-19 vaccines are up-to-date there may still be a risk for contracting and spreading the virus. The CDC recommends proper mask-wearing while indoors and in public spaces.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Michael R Darville called the upgrade encouraging, reminding the public to continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

“It's so important that Bahamians and residents fully appreciate that the country's return to normality is closely tied to all of us continuing to be compliant with COVID safety recommendations.

“We all hold the key to our success. Free testing is available for everyone who wishes to know their COVID-19 status. And getting vaccinated remains the scientifically-proven best way of protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Let's all do what we need to do to help keep our country moving forward,” he added.

In announcing the relaxation of the COVID rules, the government said a person may host or attend a social gathering indoors at a private residence or a facility, provided that attendance is limited to 75 per cent of the occupancy of the private residence or facility.

It said all attendees must either be fully vaccinated or present a valid negative COVID-19 test result and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The government said a person may host or attend a social gathering held outdoors with not more than 300 persons provided that all attendees must either be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The public is further advised that concerts, fetes, carnivals, or fairs, Junkanoo or carnival parades inclusive of practice rallies require the approval of the Emergency Operations Committee at the Ministry of Health &Wellness, the government statement said.

It said also that people are no longer required to wear a face mask while in a lobby, corridor, or casino of a hotel or while in an outdoor setting where there is at least three feet of space between persons who are not of the same household.

“Disabled persons or persons with specified medical conditions are not required to wear a mask provided such persons have in their possession a medical certificate or letter signed by a medical practitioner proving the existence of such disability or medical condition.”

The government said people should practise physical distance of not less than three feet between himself/herself and others who are not of the same household whenever he/she is away from his/her residence.

Business establishments shall ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distance between themselves and others of not less than three feet while inside or awaiting entry outside the business.

“Businesses shall determine the number of persons permitted entry into the business at any one time based on one person for every thirty square feet of floor space which is unoccupied by furnishings, fixtures or machinery and is accessible to the public.”

The government warned that any person who is found not wearing a face mask in accordance with this rule commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding US$250 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one month or to both such fine and imprisonment.

A person who hosts or attends a social gathering contrary to this rule commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction – in the case of a host, to a fine not exceeding US$2,000 and in the case of an attendee, to a fine not exceeding US$300.

“We strongly encourage all eligible persons who have not yet done so to become vaccinated against this virus. Vaccination not only saves lives but has also been proven to substantially reduce the potential for the spread of the virus,” the statement added.

Bahamas has recorded 771 deaths and 33, 184 infections over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.