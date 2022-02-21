Bahamas authorities investigate plane crash

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has confirmed that two people were rescued after their aircraft crashed near Treasure Cay, Abaco in The Bahamas on Sunday.

“The AAIA has received reports of an incident involving a United States registered aircraft N62670 that crashed near the Treasure Cay Airport, Abaco,” it said in a brief

statement.

It added that “there were two persons onboard the aircraft, their condition is not known at this time”.

Details of the cause of the crash are unknown and the two unidentified people on board have since been taken to the island's clinic for medical attention.

Their conditions have not been made public and the authorities have not yet released the nationalities of those rescued nor the origin of the flight.