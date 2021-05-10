Bahamas denies hotel worker died after taking COVID vaccine

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas government has denied reports on social media that a hotel employee had died after taking a vaccine for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health in a statement, said it is “aware of a circulated social media report” that the young hotel worker had collapsed and died and that the report had also “suggested that the employee died as a result of taking the COVID-19 vaccine”.

“The general public is advised that the medical history of the individual does not support the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccination as being the cause of death. Moreover, the investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing, and any information related to adverse events of vaccines will be shared, if it becomes available,” the ministry said.

It said consequently, the Ministry of Health is again reminding the public to seek information from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health, the Office of the Prime Minister, the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization regarding the virus “and to guard against receiving and/or sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine”.

“Bahamian citizens and permanent residents eighteen (18) years of age and over remain eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, as of 10th May, 2021, second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to those vaccinated persons who qualify,” the Ministry of Health added.

Since the first case was recorded here, The Bahamas has reported 10,773 cases and 212 deaths. There have been 9,781 recoveries.