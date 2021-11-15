Bahamas gov't reacts to downgrade by US-based rating agency

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC)— Bahamas government says the latest credit ratings by the US-based Standard and Poor's (S&P) are as a result of the continued economic and fiscal impact of Hurricane Dorian and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition, Economic Affairs head, Michael Halkiti, said the position given by the US-based rating agency underscored the failure of the previous administration to implement meaningful fiscal reforms to existing revenue models and ill-conceived debt management strategies

In a statement last weekend, S&P joined its rival, Moody's, in plunging the country further into 'junk' status by slashing its long-term and local currency rating to 'B+' from 'BB-' after the national debt increased by US$2.4 billion in two years.

However, S&P broke with Moody's in simultaneously providing The Bahamas with a glimmer of hope by upgrading its “outlook” for this nation's public finances from 'negative' to 'stable'.

It based this upgrade on its expectation that the economy's post-COVID recovery will drive increased revenues and narrow the Government's annual fiscal deficit despite the absence of major reforms.

“The stable outlook reflects our view that the economic recovery presently underway will support government revenues and reduce pressure on government expenditures, supporting a gradual decline in fiscal deficits over the next 12 months,” S&P said in its Bahamas country analysis. “We expect continued, but decelerating, growth in the national debt.”

Halkitis said economic recovery and growth would be the first priorities of the new Phillip Davis government that came to power on September 16, defeating the then ruling Free National Movement (FNM) government of Dr Hubert Minnis.

He told reporters the imprudent policy choices related to borrowing over the past four years have increased the country's external indebtedness despite the existing domestic capacity.

“The Davis administration understands the urgency of this matter and the need for immediate action to reverse the trend of consecutive downgrades in recent years,” Halkitis said in a statement released following the S&P credit downgrade.

“This is why a supplementary budget was necessary, to ensure alignment with our priorities and to proactively address the social, economic and fiscal challenges facing our nation.

“We are already taking steps to address the concerns expressed in S&P's report, beginning with our balanced approach to stimulating the economy and providing needed relief to the Bahamian people. We are doing this without further contributing to an increase in the projected national debt in the supplementary budget.”

S&P also predicted that the Bahamian economy will expand by the equivalent of 3.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, a rate that is higher than projections by both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

But, while its 8.6 per cent GDP growth projection for 2022 is also higher than others' estimates, S&P voiced concern that “slow progress” in enacting fiscal reforms had undermined the Government's finances even before the double blow inflicted by COVID and Dorian.

Halkitis said the government remains committed to strengthening the Fiscal Responsibility Act and public financial management legislation, as well as enhancing revenue administration and reimagining revenue policy.

“We have retooled the Revenue Enhancement Unit and are launching the expert-driven Revenue Policy Committee to propel these efforts. Our goal is to have a 25 per cent revenue-to-GDP ratio by 2025,” Halkitis said.

“We are also in the process of implementing debt reduction strategies and facilitating more effective debt management guided by the Public Debt Advisory Committee. By all indications, the nation is primed for economic growth for the foreseeable future and the Davis administration remains dedicated to leading our national recovery while simultaneously addressing the nation's fiscal woes.

“The supplemental budget begins to lay the foundation for continued and equitable economic advancement through the implementation of sound, holistic economic and fiscal policies. Future budgets will reveal the full extent of the policies and programmes we are putting in place to pilot our country in a new direction,” he added.