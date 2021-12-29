Bahamas hospital suspends elective surgery, only emergency procedures to be accommodated

Bahamas hospital suspends elective surgery, only emergency procedures to be accommodatedWednesday, December 29, 2021
|
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in The Bahamas, Wednesday, suspended elective surgeries as it implemented protocols to deal with the rapid increase in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
In addition, the hospital said that only emergency procedures will be performed and that only gynaecology, orthopaedic, fracture and hand clinics will be seen in person at the health institution, adding that all other speciality clinic cases will be conducted via virtual appointments.
The Bahamas is reporting 713 deaths and 25,539 positive cases of the virus since the first case was detected in March last year. Over the Christmas holidays, health authorities reported that the country had recorded 580 new cases over a three-day period, including 330 cases on Christmas Day, the most for any single day since the start of the pandemic in March last year
In a statement, the PMH said that management is also restricting all patient visitation, and that “visitation will be permitted by physicians on a case-by-case basis only”.
It said that patients accessing outpatient services will be managed through the Critical Care Block Entrance and that “COVID protocols will be enforced upon entry, including temperature checks, face mask requirement, hand sanitization and social distancing while accessing services.
“The public is reminded that only emergency cases should utilize the PMH Emergency Department at this time. Non-emergency patients should contact their primary care physician or utilize community clinics for care,” the PMH said, adding that reduced hours of operation have commenced at its Family Medicine and Eye Centre.
