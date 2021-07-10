Bahamas prepares for possible mass exodus of Haitians

Bahamas prepares for possible mass exodus of HaitiansSaturday, July 10, 2021
|
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC)— The head of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has announced plans to send additional vessels to the southeast of the country in anticipation of a possible mass exodus of migrants fleeing Haiti in the aftermath of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise earlier this week.
“What we are basically doing is enhancing our strategic posture and positioning in the southeastern Bahamas and, in particular, along the Windward Passage and the waters between Great Inagua and the coast of Haiti,” said RBDF Commodore Dr Raymond King.
“What we are in the process of doing, and we have already started mobilizing additional vessels, in total we would have a dedication of four surface assets in that area, as well as our aircraft, [which] will be assigned to that area to provide intelligent surveillance and reconnaissance support to our surface vessels,” he said.
“And we really beefed up on our human intelligence aspect so we can get proactive or a preemptive idea of what's going on in Haiti and if any mass exodus is about to occur.
News of Moïse's murder shocked the region on Wednesday.
Moïse, 53, who has been a controversial figure since being sworn in as Haiti's president in 2017, was killed at his home, his wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot and injured during the attack and was flown out of the country to Miami for further medical treatment.
Haiti's borders and its international airport were closed and martial law was declared in the aftermath of the event.
The Bahamas' borders have been closed to travellers from Haiti since earlier this year, with the government citing concerns over COVID-19 and the low level of vaccination in Haiti.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy