Bahamas relaxes some of the measures aimed at curbing spread of COVID

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) – The Bahamas government has announced the relaxation of the restrictions on social gatherings, indoor dining and churches as the country continues to experience a decline in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in recent months.

But a statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness also warned that persons who contravene the existing measures could face a fine of up to US$2,000.

According to the authorities, under the new measures that came into effect on Sunday, church services in New Providence and Grand Bahama can now have a maximum seating capacity of 50 per cent, up from 25 per cent.

The ministry said weddings and funeral services may also be held in a religious facility provided that all guidelines are followed. It said a casket or urn can also be present during funeral services.

Regarding social gatherings, people may attend or host events indoors at a private residence with no more than 40 people present who are either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test. The same criteria apply for gatherings held outdoors where up to 100 people are now allowed to attend.

“Anyone who hosts or attends a social gathering contrary to the …rules commits an offence and is liable upon summary conviction in the case of a host, to a fine not exceeding US$2,000 and to a fine not exceeding US$300 for each person in attendance, and in the case of an attendee, to a fine not exceeding US$300,” the statement added.

It said that restaurants can operate indoors with a seating capacity of 75 per cent provided that all customers are either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test and that masks should be worn by patrons when dining at all times except when eating or drinking.

The authorities have also indicated that anyone entering The Bahamas or travelling to another island from Grand Bahama or New Providence is required to undergo a rapid antigen test on the fifth day upon arrival.

“Anyone who is out to sea on the second day of his stay is required to undergo a rapid antigen test at the first port of call thereafter and submit the result to the Ministry of Health and Wellness via its travel health website.”

If tests are positive, people are asked to take an RT-PCR test and submit to mandatory isolation in accordance with the rules with the authorities warning that failure to comply with these rules can result in a fine of up to US$1,000 or a one-month prison sentence.

The Bahamas has so far recorded 770 deaths and 33,052 infections from the pandemic since March 2020 and the ministry said that the country's improving COVID situation is due to the public's adherence to health and safety protocols and the government's comprehensive strategy to combat COVID-19.

“(We) introduced free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents in New Providence and Grand Bahama…expanded the locations and methodologies to improve the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, implemented a national distribution programme of the medical-grade masks to the community in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and NGOs (and) entered into purchase agreements for new pharmaceutical treatments for persons infected with COVID-19,” the statement said.

“It is noted that as the situation improves, the public can expect more revisions to remove or relax restrictions. However, the public is reminded that the relaxation of certain restrictions could be tightened if the picture of the pandemic worsens to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 and prevent risking injury to the economy.”