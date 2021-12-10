Bahamas reverses policy on travel restrictions for African countries

The Bahamas government has reversed its policy of imposing travel restrictions on persons coming from certain African countries, indicating that the decision had been taken due to the “milder nature” of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Several countries, including those in the Caribbean, had imposed travel restrictions on South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe after the newly detected COVID-19 variant was detected in South Africa a few weeks ago.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville announced that due to the milder nature of the Omicron variant the country will remove the travel restrictions. She also announced that the ministry has started the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout.

“The new Omicron variant labelled by the World Health Organization as being more transmissible than the Delta variant has already spread to some 40 countries around the world and is moving closer and closer to our shores,” Darville told legislators.

He said, however, given the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant, the Bahamas through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, would remove those travel restrictions recently imposed on African countries.

“It is therefore very important that each of us does our part in stopping the spread of the virus by strictly following all health protocols.

“As we ramp up our vaccination efforts we remain hopeful that we will reach our projected target of 200,000 vaccinated Bahamians and residents by the end of the year. The increased vaccination of our citizens and residents will certainly reduce the severity of the impact of the virus and make it easier for us to keep our economy open and enable us to continue our lives with some degree of normalcy.”

Dr Darville said the Ministry of Health and Wellness earlier this week started the first phase of the booster shot roll out for individuals who are 60 years and old, who are fully vaccinated, and the second phase will include healthcare providers, front line workers and uniformed branch personnel, followed by all eligible citizens and residents over the age of 18 years.

“This is great news and we encourage Bahamians everywhere to capitalise on this vaccine opportunity,” he said.