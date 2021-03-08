Bail extended again for ex-soldiers on ganja charges

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Two former Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers charged last year with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent, possession of and dealing in ganja, and taking steps preparatory to export ganja, had their $800,000 bail extended when they appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today.

The soldiers, 38-year-old Robert Smith and 39-year-old Roan Mendez, are to reappear in court on May 13.

The former JDF corporals appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Natiesha Fairclough- Hylton.

A case file for the matter is still incomplete.

The ex-soldiers were arrested following a joint police/ military operation that busted $6 million worth of ganja on October 13 in Gutters, St Elizabeth.

Attorney Samoi Campbell is representing Mendez and Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie is representing Smith.

Police reports are that about 9:30 pm (October 13), a team comprising of members of the Narcotics Division and the Westmoreland Division, assisted by members of the JDF, attempted to intercept a minivan in the area. However, the occupants of the vehicle reportedly fired upon the team and discarded packages as they attempted to flee.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted and two men — who were later confirmed to be members of the Jamaica Defence Force — were arrested. The ganja and the vehicle the men were travelling in were seized. The vehicle is the property of the Jamaica Defence Force.

Kasey Williams