Bail extended for ex-soldier in shootout with police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dane Johnson, the 35-year-old ex-soldier who engaged police in a shootout in Cumberland, Portmore, St Catherine had his bail extended yesterday when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court with his attorneys-at-law Peter Champagnie QC and Samoi Campbell.

Johnson is charged with several counts of shooting with intent, wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that took place on November 2, 2021.

Reports are that the police received calls of an armed man firing at his neighbours in Cumberland Meadows. On their arrival, they came under gunfire which resulted in a police officer being wounded.

Johnson reportedly ran to his house and locked himself inside with his daughter, refusing to comply with the requests of the police officers to surrender.

According to reports, Johnson surrendered after his wife arrived on the scene and spoke to him.

Johnson, who was also shot during the stand-off with the police and was hospitalised, was later charged.

The matter was transferred to the St Catherine Circuit when Johnson appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

His attorney said he is to return to court on December 3, 2021.