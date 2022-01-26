Bail extended for security manager in Chin-you murder case

Bail extended for security manager in Chin-you murder caseWednesday, January 26, 2022
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A security firm manager charged with the November 2020 murder of 63-year-old businesswoman, Marcia Chin-you, had his bail extended when he made his first appearance in the Manchester Circuit Court on Wednesday.
The manager, Dwayne Brown, is scheduled to reappear in court on March 11, 2022.
He is being represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.
Champagnie said that a file is to be accessed by the prosecution.
Last November two people -- Zoie Forrest (Brown's spouse) and carpenter Shacquel Perkins -- were freed from the case following submissions by their attorneys.
At that time, Brown was re-offered bail in the sum of $800,000.
Chin-you, was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26, 2020 in her motorcar. The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside community in Mandeville.
- Kasey Williams
