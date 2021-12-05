Ballin' on a budget this Christmas

Christmas is less than a month away and Lord knows we need a reason to celebrate, considering the challenges we have faced this year. However, it is for those same reasons that some of us cannot afford to 'do Christmas the right way'.

Well, Observer Online is here to help by sharing a few tips on how you can enjoy the holidays without going broke or feeling inadequate.

1. Create a budget of how much you are willing to spend because January is coming

2. Reuse curtains and bed linen you have not used in a while or use your best ones to make your home look festive for the season

3. Recycle Christmas décor or make DIY gifts/décor and involve the children for extra fun

4. Take advantage of Christmas deals where possible

5. Have a potluck Christmas dinner so the financial burden is not on one person or household to provide for family and friends

6. Have indoor entertainment, for example games that are fun for the family; and for the adults who are looking for more age appropriate games, add some alcohol to spice up the day.

7. For 2022, make Christmas preparations early to alleviate the pressure so there is more of the holiday to enjoy.

Another pandemic year is coming to an end and kudos to you for making it this far. So let us end the 2021 strong by enjoying the holidays without the pressure.