Bank robber shot and killed in Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — An unidentified man who attempted to rob a Scotiabank in Montego Bay, St James was shot and killed by a security guard on duty this morning.

Reports are that a man entered the building at approximately 8:50 am, shortly after the bank was opened. It is alleged that the man, who was armed with a knife, jumped over the tellers' counter where he held the knife at a worker's neck while making his demands.

The police say he was shot by an armed security guard on duty.

The Quick Response team attached to the Jamaica Constabulary Force responded to the incident and the man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police believe that the deceased man could possibly be the perpetrator who was targeting business places in the second city since the start of the Christmas season.

More information to come.

Rochelle Clayton