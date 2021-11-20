Barbadian business mogul Sir Charles Williams has died

Barbadian business titan Sir Charles “Cow” Williams has died.

A construction mogul whose name is associated with a wide sphere of development in Barbados, Williams passed away peacefully at the Bayview Hospital in the eastern Caribbean island on Friday evening. He was 88.

Williams is the founder of C O Williams Construction Ltd, which has undertaken projects across the Caribbean including airports, hydro-electric power plants and golf courses.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000 for his outstanding contribution to Barbados' development in a wide range of industries.