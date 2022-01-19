Barbados Elections: Party leaders confident of victory after casting ballot

The leaders of the two main political parties have cast their ballots in Wednesday's general election, with both expressing confidence of securing victory in a poll that was called 18 months before the constitutional deadline.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, speaking to reporters after casting her ballot at the Eden Lodge Primary School, told reporters that while she is a “little concerned” that the supporters of the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) were “still slow in coming out” she was nonetheless confident of a victory.

Mottley had led the BLP to a massive 30-nil sweep of the Parliament in 2018 and told reporters 'this election will become to be recognised as perhaps one of the most important since independence and it is in the people's hands to decide what they have to do.

Barbados gained independence on November 30, 1966.

“We will have to get our Labour Party votes out and we are working on that,” she said, adding that issues such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may be playing a role in voter turnout on Wednesday.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission (EBC) has put in place strict measures as a result of the pandemic and Mottley told reporters “by all reports there were no issues with respect to the COVID Monitoring Unit.

“I sanitised three times in a short space of time within five minutes, so clearly the right type protocols, temperatures etc…so persons need not worry with that aspect of it.

“But I accept that some may be worried and that's why I am speaking to it now,” she said, noting that the polling stations are due to close at 6.00 pm local time “and I would urge them to come out and vote”

“Failure to vote means you might end up with a situation you really did not want and we have to accept that we are responsible for our own destiny and that's why the vote is so important. So what you do today determines what happens for the next five years.

“How well you could live, how you live, what we do as a country, people can get jobs, people don't get jobs, how people can earn, how they can't earn, whether we can keep the dollar safe, whether we can be protected from the climate, the problems we faced last year that will continue to reoccur, all of these things are affected quite frankly by that simple exercise of that voe and that X.

'So as I said we will stay focus, my duty is to get the Barbados Labour Party vote out across the island and that's what we working to do,” she told reporters.

Attorney Verla De Peiza, who is leading the main opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) into the election, said she is 'quietly confident” of victory after casting her ballot in the St. Lucy constituency.

But she was critical of the outgoing Mottley administration for its failure to ensure that all Barbadians, including those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed to vote for a government of their choice.

“We are looking forward to a good day. We are quietly confident. We ran our ground game. We stuck to our plan, and we do believe that it is a winning formula,” she said, adding “our manifesto, the economists couldn't find any problems with it, which means that we have quite the selling point for the people of Barbados”

“There are (World Health Organization) guidelines for how to run an election in a pandemic,” De Peiza said, noting that “other countries made provisions and it is either sloppy or it a symptom of an uncaring government that this one didn't bother to make the effort.”

She acknowledged that there were some early challenges in the voting process resulting from the fact that the election was rushed.

But she praised the EBC who she noted is determined to find solutions to the issues that arise.

“So far we haven't had an issue that hasn't had a solution but we have had cases where persons receive a circular but then can't find their names on a list. That is one that is still for resolution and we will be monitoring that to ensure that they do not lose their right by 6 o'clock this evening,” she added.

A total of 108 candidates, representing seven political parties and nine independents are contesting the poll that political observers say will be a straight fight between the BLP and the DLP.

It is the first time in Barbados history that the two main political parties are being led into an election by a woman, and the EBC said 266,330 persons have been registered to vote and are eligible to cast ballots at the polling stations scattered across the 30 constituencies until 6.00 pm (local time).