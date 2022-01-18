Barbados High Court denies injunction, general election to proceed on Wednesday

Barbados High Court denies injunction, general election to proceed on WednesdayTuesday, January 18, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – High Court Judge, Madame Justice Cicely Chase, Tuesday night ruled that the Court had no jurisdiction to hear an injunction to stop Wednesday's general election on the grounds that more than 5,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are being denied their constitutional right to vote.
The injunction had been filed by BSB's Philip Nathanial Catlyn, a member of the opposition, Barbados Sovereignty Party (BSB).
The injunction by Catlyn claims that the exclusion of the COVID-19 positive citizens from the election, breaches Section 6 of the Representation of the People Act, which enshrines the right of eligible residents and citizens to vote.
The judge said that the injunction ought to have been brought before an election court and that the action was incorrectly filed.
A total of 108 candidates, representing seven political parties and nine independents are contesting the poll that political observers say will be a straight fight between the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy