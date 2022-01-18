Barbados High Court denies injunction, general election to proceed on Wednesday

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – High Court Judge, Madame Justice Cicely Chase, Tuesday night ruled that the Court had no jurisdiction to hear an injunction to stop Wednesday's general election on the grounds that more than 5,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are being denied their constitutional right to vote.

The injunction had been filed by BSB's Philip Nathanial Catlyn, a member of the opposition, Barbados Sovereignty Party (BSB).

The injunction by Catlyn claims that the exclusion of the COVID-19 positive citizens from the election, breaches Section 6 of the Representation of the People Act, which enshrines the right of eligible residents and citizens to vote.

The judge said that the injunction ought to have been brought before an election court and that the action was incorrectly filed.

A total of 108 candidates, representing seven political parties and nine independents are contesting the poll that political observers say will be a straight fight between the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).