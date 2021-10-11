Barbados Hoteliers want Gov't to make vaccine mandatory for tourism frontline workers

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) –The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), warning of a possible collapse of the tourism sector, is urging its government to support its call that “all employees within the sector be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine by December 1.”

In a newspaper advertisement, the BHTA said this would ensure that Barbados, which has so far recorded 94 deaths and 10,918 infections linked to the pandemic since March last year, was ready and well-equipped for the official start of the 2021 winter tourist season.

“The BHTA is of the view that unless immediate action is taken, there will be a collapse of the tourism sector that employs directly 16,000 persons and many thousands more in supporting services,” it said, adding it was “extremely” concerned with the impact of the prevailing COVID-19 environment in Barbados inclusive of workers, businesses and the general economy.

The BHTA referred to increasing hotel cancellations due to a significant increase in deaths and cases in recent months, the decision by a growing number of intended visitors who are only choosing hotels with fully vaccinated staff, the slow vaccine take up on the island and the negative impact on the provision of health care due to an overwhelmed system as among reasons for the Mia Mottley government to implement the mandatory vaccination policy.

“The existing situation is intolerable and requires immediate action. It is against this background that the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association is calling on the Government of Barbados to immediately institute mandatory vaccinations for all employees in the hospitality and tourism industry, which is deemed high-risk.”

“A continued delay in the implementation of this policy will result in increased cancellations as our accommodation members have informed that their guests are increasingly required to interact with staff that are fully vaccinated.

It continued: “Further, our accommodation members are informing that they are experiencing increasing cancellations as a direct result of the low vaccination rate in Barbados and the tourism sector as well, due to the 9 pm curfew and a number of other protocols, which are in place, largely for the protection of those persons who have not been vaccinated,” the BHTA said in its statement following a meeting of stakeholders last Friday.

It said that the cruise ship sector has also recorded cancellations, which they expect to rise, adding that the efforts by the government to boost vaccine rates have not worked effectively.

“Government's efforts through providing free testing, free vaccination and free rehabilitative care, coupled with consultations and communication to improve the vaccination rates have been unable to significantly increase the number of persons taking vaccines,” the BHTA said.

The tourism officials said the position being advocated by their association is based on the need to safeguard and protect workers and the businesses, which facilitate those employees.

“The requirement to take vaccines is not new for the hospitality and tourism sector. The BHTA and the Barbados Workers' Union have previously agreed that housekeeping employees whose jobs require handling of guests' linens and cleaning of guests' rooms and public areas shall be vaccinated against Hepatitis B virus and Tetanus as per the established medical protocols for this vaccination.”

The hoteliers said that the COVID-19 disease is significantly more contagious and dangerous than the Hepatitis B virus and that for the past nine months they have been pleading with the government to address several issues in the sector, but to date, no meaningful progress has been made on the matters.

“The delayed responses by the Government of Barbados to the tourism sector is of great concern to the association and reeks of a dismissive attitude towards an industry that is a significant contributor to the economic and social fabric of the island,” the BHTA said, adding it is prepared to meet with the government for discussions on the matter.