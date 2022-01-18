Barbados Opposition files motion to stop general election

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) –High Court judge, Madame Justice Cicely Chase, is expected to hear later on Tuesday, an injunction filed by a member of the small opposition, Barbados Sovereignty Party (BSB), seeking to stop Wednesday's general election on the grounds that more than 5,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are being denied their constitutional right to vote.

The injunction by Phillip Catlyn against President Dame Sandra Mason and the Attorney General, Dale Marshall, claims that the exclusion of the COVID-19 positive citizens from the election, breaches Section 6 of the Representation of the People Act, which enshrines the right of eligible residents and citizens to vote.

He is also arguing that Dame Sandra, who was sworn in as President of Barbados last November, was unreasonably exercising her discretionary powers by accepting Prime Minister Mia Mottley's election call on December 27.

Mottley announced the January 19 poll, nearly 18 months ahead of the end of her first five-year term in office, saying that the election was necessary to bring about unity in the country.

On Monday, the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said that just over 266,000 people are eligible to cast ballots in Wednesday's general election.

“I can now tell you that 266,330 persons are registered to vote. The register for elections has been printed and distributed to all political parties and independent candidates and the election officers are collecting the last of their equipment and supplies as we speak,” EBC chairman, Leslie Haynes, told a news conference, adding “I can say to you all that the EBC is ready for general elections on January 19, 2022”.

Haynes told reporters that the EBC will be following the COVID-19 protocols “to the letter” urging voters to maintain social distance, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.

“In addition, the polling booth will be sanitised after each voter and there are large numbers of new pencils at each polling station, but if at all pencils have to be reused they will be sanitised,” he said.

The EBC has maintained that COVID-19 patients who are in isolation will not be allowed to vote and Haynes told reporters “the reason COVID-19 patients in isolation are prevented from voting on polling day is solely because of the COVID-19 directive currently enforced under the Emergency Management Act, which prohibits those people from leaving isolation for any reason.

“The Commission is therefore bound by that law, and until lawmakers amend that law to allow those persons to leave isolation to vote on polling day, the Commission can only advice the public accordingly,” he told reporters.

Human rights attorney Lalu Hanuman, who is representing Catlyn, told the online publication, Barbados TODAY that there could be no free and fair election under the present circumstances.

“Clearly, those 5,000 people that are in quarantine, they are currently being deprived of the right to vote because there is no postal ballot, there is no mail ballot or anything like that.

“You have, under the current regulations, to go to a polling booth unless you're a diplomat serving abroad. So, in effect, they've disenfranchised you in relation to your ability to vote.”

Prime Minister Mottley says she is not perturbed at efforts by the opposition to stop the election.

Speaking at a public meeting of her ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) on Monday night, Mottley told supporters that the opposition was wasting time in taking the legal action because the polls cannot be stopped given that an election writ has been issued.

“What has happened is that a case been filed … for an urgent injunction to call off the election on Wednesday,”

She said the Marshall and herself, who is also a lawyer “know that there is case law in the Commonwealth Caribbean that makes it absolutely clear that the High Court has no jurisdiction to suspend or to stop any election once the writ is issued.

“The only court that can have anything at all …is a special election court and the only jurisdiction it has is to determine what happens in the election, so the election would have to happen before the election court can pass and render any judgment”.

She told the public meeting that the move by the opposition is “because they know they are losing,” adding “they are now trying everything to stop you from returning the Barbados Labour Party to government and allowing us to continue the mission of transformation.”

A total of 108 candidates, representing seven political parties and nine independents are contesting the poll that political observers say will be a straight fight between the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

In the 2018 general elections, Mottley created history when she led the BLP to a clean sweep of all the 30 seats in the Parliament, defeating the then DLP administration of Freundel Stuart.

In his lawsuit, Catlyn said it was unreasonable to allow an election in the midst of a pandemic, with no constitutional requirement to hold it at this time and in the absence of an imminent parliamentary threat to the government.

He is also arguing that under her prerogative powers, the president could have rejected the Prime Minister's request.

“So what the President could have done was to say 'well, if you are not prepared to continue being Prime Minister, let somebody else be appointed by the House'. It happens in Italy; it happens all over the world…. We are only three years into the term, and already, we're having an election. So it's somewhat premature, especially at this point in time.”

Hanuman said that time was of the essence but noted that the matter only became a concern when the EBC chairman revealed that isolated people would be unable to vote.

He said that the challenge is in no way intended to be an indictment on the Mottley administration, but that it would be a “negation of principle” not to pursue the matter.

“Quite often, there's a matter of a couple hundred [votes] in between the winner and the loser and five thousand people not being allowed to vote, obviously makes a huge difference,” said Hanuman.

“We are also saying that the election wouldn't be free and fair because people are deprived of the right to vote and also because the results wouldn't reflect the reality because people haven't been able to attend the polling stations.

“I see this as a fundamental human rights issue because people have been dying for years for the right to vote in South Africa, in Palestine, all over the world. Right here in the Caribbean, people have been fighting for universal adult suffrage, and we cannot just allow it to be taken away and do nothing about it,” said Hanuman, the former Chairman of the Barbados Bar Association's Human Rights Committee.