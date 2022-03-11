Barbados among coin of the year awardees

Barbados is among the winners at the 2022 Coin of the Year (COTY) Awards. The win comes in the Most Innovative category for its “Blue Marble” coin, which the Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) produced in association with the World Coin Association — MDM Group.

The spherical three-ounce fine silver (.999) represents the Earth and features the continents slightly raised above the sea, which is painted in a translucent blue enamel colour. At the bottom of the globe is Barbados' Coat of Arms printed on a silver circle.

“We are very excited about this win,” commented Octavia Gibson, the central bank's director of currency and payments oversight.

“For the past few years, we have been building out our numismatic programme, both through our partnership with the World Coin Association and with the coins we've issued locally, such as to commemorate Barbados' transition to republic status. A win, especially in this category, reinforces the possibilities that are open to us.”

The World Coin Association — MDM Group suggested that the coins be sold for US$349; however, a check of the current retail value on eBay revealed that the coins are now going for as much as US$777.77. But the coin has sold for more than US$1,000 in the past.

The coins are available from a list of retailers including Bullion Exchange and Modern Coin Mart, among others. The Blue Marble coin is sold with a certificate of authenticity and a display case.

According to a CoinWeek report, small mintages and a unique design appear to be driving the secondary market for these coins.

The Blue Marble coin weighs 93.30 grams and measures 50 millimetres in diameter. Mintage is limited to 999 pieces.

The limited-edition $5 coin was issued in 2020 and has since sold out.

Although the Blue Marble coin is legal tender in Barbados, the likelihood of the coin being used to complete a transaction is very low.

In the meantime, the CBB has announced that the coin to mark the country's republican status is still available. In a press release, the CBB noted that Barbadians can now buy a limited-edition commemorative coin to recognise the country's transition to a parliamentary republic.

The CBB said the sterling silver coin with a gold-plated finish on one side is a unique collector's item or an elegant gift to mark the historic occasion.

On the obverse side of the coin is a gold-plated pride of Barbados flower, with the words "National Day, November 30th, 2021" inscribed at the top, and the face value of $55 imprinted at the bottom. The reverse side features the coat of arms.

The coins come with a certificate of authenticity stating that each one is made of .999 fine silver and plated with 24kt gold.

The Osborne Coinage Company in the United States of America minted the coins, which is available for sale at US$200 each from the bank's Currency and Payments Oversight Department.