Barbados franchise rebrands as the Royals

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — A change of name is on the cards for two-time Hero CPL champions, Barbados Tridents following a deal that resulted in the Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd), the owners of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise acquiring a majority stake in the team.

The team, rebranded as the Barbados Royals were Hero CPL champions in 2014 and 2019 and are currently led by West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. The team will get their 2021 campaign underway against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on 26 August at Warner Park, Basseterre.

Manish Patel, principal of the Barbados franchise, added, “We are extremely excited about the partnership with Manoj and the Rajasthan Royals family, which will further advance cricket in Barbados and the region.”

Royals Sports Group Chairperson, and the Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, commented, "We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise. We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step.”