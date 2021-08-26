Barbados gov't to begin rollout of Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 and up

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw has announced that children between the ages of 12 and 18 years old will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

She announced on Wednesday that, following consultations with public health officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and several Parent-Teacher Associations as well as the umbrella body, the National Council for Parent-Teacher Associations, the government was ready to begin the rollout to teens and pre-teens.

“Several of the island's most notable paediatricians have already expressed their full support for the rollout of the vaccine to teens and pre-teens, with priority given to children with chronic diseases and especially those with special needs,” Bradshaw said.

“As the only vaccine so far approved by the [United States] Centres for Disease Control, the Pfizer vaccine will no doubt provide us with the opportunity to protect our students between the ages of 12 to 18 years to return to face-to-face classes in the coming months.”

The education minister acknowledged that not everyone would want to have their child vaccinated.

She said public education programmes will continue to help the undecided.

Barbados received a donation of 70,000 Pfizer doses from the United States government two weeks ago.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to students 12 to 18 years at seven sites across the island, but Bradshaw said more centres would be opened in the coming weeks, in phases, in an effort to reach every eligible child.