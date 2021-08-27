Barbados on alert but no case of African Swine Fever

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Barbados Friday said that while it was taking no chances, the island has not recorded any case of the African Swine Fever.

“Cabinet approved for us to put Barbados in a state of readiness in case African Swine Fever should reach Barbados. The entire region has been put on alert,” Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Indar Weir told a news conference.

Weir, flanked by senior veterinary officials said authorities were taking no chances amid reports that the most recent case of the virus that causes a haemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in domestic pigs, was recently identified in the Dominican Republic.

Weir said that Cabinet had also agreed that a standing committee be established to address matters as it related to laboratory equipment, noting “so that we will have the equipment that we need in order to carry out the requisite tests that we may need to carry out.

“We are also increasing the human resources available to the veterinary services as well, to be able to assist us to carry out the field work that we need to do,” he said, adding that a public education programme has also started.

Veterinary officer Dr Mark Trotman told the media it is extremely important that Barbados prepares in case the virus is discovered here as it is a highly infectious, highly dangerous disease that has spread across the world over the past few years.

“Up until recently, the Americas was the only region that was spared its effects. It has wreaked havoc in many of the countries it has infected, not only in terms of the killing of the pigs but also the economic backlash . . .

“I want to make it clear that the disease does not exist in Barbados and we will do everything to keep it out,” he said, adding “the other thing I want to make clear at the outset is that African Swine Fever affects pigs only.

“It does not affect any other species of animals, it does not affect people. So it poses no risk to public health, but it does pose a significant risk to the pork industry and to the economic health of the country,” Dr Trotman said.