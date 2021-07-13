Barbados re-imposes curfew, Caribbean countries register deaths, new COVID cases

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados, which is re-imposing a six-hour curfew from Tuesday night in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, recorded 10 new cases of the virus as other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries registered deaths and new cases of the disease.

Health authorities in the country said that three females and seven males are the latest people to be diagnosed with COVID-19 from 1,086 tests conducted on Monday.

It said that the number of people in isolation is 104. A total of 4,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (2,028 females and 2,168 males) have been recorded since March 2020, and 48 people have died from the virus.

To date, the authorities have carried out 195,982 tests.

The government had earlier this week said it would be implementing a “three-phase operation” to bring the recent spike in COVID-19 cases under control.

Health and Wellness Minister, retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, said the first phase involves aggressive contact tracing, while the second part of the operation will see a return to community testing.

The third phase of the plan is to restrict people's movement by implementing a number of measures from this Tuesday.

As a result, the curfew will be re-introduced from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am (local time), there will be no social gatherings, such as fetes, for at least the next two weeks until public health officials get a handle on the situation and attendance at churches, cinemas and other indoor settings will be capped at 100 people. This includes funerals and weddings. Summer camps will be put on hold during this period.

Meanwhile, Guyana moved one closer to 500 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic after the Ministry of Health (MOH) Tuesday announced that two more people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 499.

The latest fatalities are a 50-year-old female and 79-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The country also recorded 53 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 21,055.

There are 10 people in the ICU, 77 in institutional isolation, 1209 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine. The total recoveries stand at 19,260.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 11 deaths and 224 new cases of the virus, pushing the totals to 952 and 35,046 respectively.

The Ministry of Health said that 28,213 recoveries with 5,881 active positive cases. It said that 311 patients are in hospitals across the island, 149 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 5, 228 in home isolation.

The ministry said that seven males and four females, all with co-morbidities, succumbed to the virus. It said that the figures were for the period June 10-12.,

In Suriname, after five civilians have died in the past 24 hours, the country has now recorded 587 coronavirus deaths, including 65 this month. Eighty infections were added in the same time span.

The health authorities said that 154 people were infected from tests done on 234 people. The nationwide total of positives is 23,463.

They said 139 civilians have been admitted to hospitals and 33 patients to intensive care units. 106 people have been cured, bringing the total to 19,450. There are 1,096 positively tested people in isolation.

The health authorities in St Lucia, Tuesday reported that there were14 new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 225 samples taken during the period July 9-12.

“Confirmation was also received of the recovery of four individuals bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 140. Presently, three of the active cases are requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 5430,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a statement.

It said that as of July 12, a total of 31, 340 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 22, 653 individuals have received the second dose of the vaccine.

“The Ministry of Health reminds the public that we are still managing the COVID-19 pandemic; therefore it is important that people adhere to public health measures. We appeal to everyone to prioritize their health and safety at this time and to take all the necessary measures and behaviours to reduce the spread of this disease.”