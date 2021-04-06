Barbados receive 33,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Barbados today received 33,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, as part of the first phase of deliveries for the country.

According to a statement from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), more vaccines are expected to arrive in the island successively during the course of 2021.

The statement said that the arrival in Barbados marks a historic step toward ensuring the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

According to the first round of COVAX allocations, Barbados is expected to continue receiving doses through May until it reaches 100,800, the amount specified by COVAX.

PAHO's Revolving Fund, which is responsible for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for the countries of the Americas under the COVAX Mechanism, sent 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by SK Bioscience of South Korea.

PAHO said the vaccines arrived today at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

“Seeing this arrival is very reassuring and it means that more people will be able to be protected from COVID-19,” said Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries.

“We will continue to work with the country to support vaccination along with the entire package of known public health and social measures that we know can help stop the spread of COVID-19, protect health services, and save lives,” Gebre said.

The arrival of these first vaccines will serve to protect priority groups and those most at risk, such as health workers and older adults.

Meanwhile, Barbados Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, said “a special thank you to our Prime Minister who has been relentless in her efforts to ensure that we have enough vaccines on island, to be able to provide vaccines for each and every citizen and resident of this country who is desirous of receiving a vaccine. The vaccines represent a significant step forward in our fight against COVID as we pursue a path towards a destination which would include seeing Barbadians being able to return to as close as possible to the quality of life that we are accustomed living.”

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in March 2020, the country has recorded 3,685 cases and 43 deaths as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to date.