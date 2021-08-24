Barbados refutes claim that woman dies after getting second COVID vaccine

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Barbados has denied reports that a woman had collapsed and died last weekend after receiving her second dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said that it had become aware of a voice note making the rounds on social media claiming that an unidentified woman who received her second COVID-19 shot collapsed and died within 24 hours after receiving the vaccine and in essence attributing the death to the vaccine.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness, while it is aware of the case, will not breach its own confidentiality rules about patients' medical records in order to refute an irresponsible social media post that was based on absolutely incorrect information relating to the individual's vaccination status,” the statement said.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, after extending sympathy to the family of the woman, stressed that while circumstances surrounding the death will be fully investigated, at this stage it is being treated as a sudden death with no link to any COVID-19 vaccine.