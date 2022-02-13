Barbados to eliminate curfews, move towards re-opening economy

Barbados to eliminate curfews, move towards re-opening economySunday, February 13, 2022
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Barbados' Health Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill has announced that effective Monday, the country will no longer have a curfew.
Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Gooding-Edghill said that in addition, party cruises can once again sail from Valentine's Day.
In updating the country on the Omicron wave, the Health Minister said that based on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, a slew of changes have been made to help get the country moving back to re-opening and more vibrant economic activities.
Based on this, the 12:00 am to 5:00 am curfew will be removed.
The Health Minister, in referring to Valentine's Day, noted that it is a day when many seek to dine out and said that patrons will not have to eat, sip and watch the clock anymore.
As it pertains to the return of the highly-anticipated party cruises, the Minister said the dream will be a reality.
“The long-awaited dream of returning to party cruises will be realised in a responsible way. Party cruises will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent of their authorised passengers subject to proof of vaccination and rapid antigen tests, and the presence of an officer from the COVID Monitoring Unit on board all cruises,” he said.
He added that pleasure crafts and private boats chartered for private cruises will move from 50 to 100 per cent of the authorised number of passengers. However, proof of vaccination or testing will be required prior to boarding.
“Public health officials have indicated that these outdoor, open-air events will not pose a significant threat to our public health, so long as the protocols are followed,” the minister said.
Also, cricket capacity for the upcoming series at Kensington Oval moves to 80 per cent from 60 per cent with all patrons being fully vaccinated.
On public transportation, the new guideline moves from 75 per cent to 100 per cent capacity seated, with no standing passengers.
