Barber accused of using razor to slash man's neck

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland barber has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent following a dispute in his community on Sunday, April 4.

Charged is 30-year-old Jermaine Swaby, of Brighton district, Little London in Westmoreland.

The police said that about 4:00 pm, the complainant went to Swaby's barbershop to speak to a relative but while there, an argument developed between the complainant and Swaby, who reportedly used a razor blade to slash the complainant's neck.

An alarm was raised and the complainant was transported to the hospital where he was treated.

Swaby's court date is being finalised.