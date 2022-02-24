Barber arrested, charged after being found with gun

Barber arrested, charged after being found with gunThursday, February 24, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was arrested after officers caught him with a loaded Springfield Smith and Wesson Pistol on Arnold Avenue in Allman Town, Kingston on Wednesday.
Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 32-year-old Daniel Barnes, a barber of Arnold Avenue in the parish.
Reports from the Central Police Station are that about 10:00 am, lawmen were in the area when they saw Barnes with a bulge in his waistband. He was accosted, searched and the firearm with a magazine containing five rounds found.
Barnes was arrested and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
