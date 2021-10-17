Barber charged with murder of handcart vendor in Ocho Rios

ST ANN, Jamaica — Forty-three-year-old barber, Nathaniel McLeod, alias 'Big Pop', of Lancewood, Exchange in St Ann, has been charged with the murder of a handcart vendor following a dispute on Newlin Street in Ocho Rios last Tuesday.

The deceased has since been identified as Darnell Baxter.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that on October 12, at about 10:30 am, Baxter and McLeod got into a verbal dispute which became physical.

McLeod then allegedly used a knife to stab Baxter in the neck. He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The barber was arrested the same day and charged for murder.

McLeod's court date, according to the police, is being finalised.