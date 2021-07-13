Barry G joins Bess FM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Veteran broadcaster Barry G has joined the ranks of Bess 100 FM, once again sending a jolt through the media landscape.

Senior engineer at Bess FM, Lloyd White, confirmed that Barry G did his first show in the 2:00 to 5:00 pm slot yesterday.

"He had a great first show yesterday; he is on weekdays 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. For me as an engineer at the station, it means a whole lot. I think he has been a mainstay in the Jamaican radio landscape and from my perspective a very successful one, so I think it's a good move for the station going forward. Barry G's track record is a proven one and Corporate Jamaica is always on board with him. Plus the feedback from the listeners has been awesome so far they are excited to have Barry on their favourite station," White told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Quizzed about the number of listeners tuning in, White said:

"Yesterday was his first show, so the numbers wouldn't start to build as yet .... but it will, he had people participating throughout the entirety of his show yesterday."

Barry G worked with Mello FM for 11 years and was instrumental in the growth of the station into a media powerhouse.

In 1975, he graduated from Kingston College before landing his first job on radio at the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC). He stayed there until 1987 before joining RJR in a major marketing coup. JBC lured Gordon back in 1989, and he stayed until 2001. He has since worked at Power 106 FM, Hot 102, Klas FM and Mello FM in Montego Bay.

For his services to broadcasting, Barry G was awarded the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer in 2010. Last year, he was presented with a United States congressional proclamation from Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke of the Ninth Congressional District in New York for his work in broadcasting and entertainment.

With more than 44 years of experience on radio, and being involved in the entertainment industry, Gordon has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon despite suffering three strokes.

The radio landscape has been jolted by high-profile moves by well-known personalities in recent months. Seasoned veterans from Irie FM's team, Bob Clarke and Elise Kelly, both left the station last year.

Wesley 'Burgerman' Burger, the co-host of popular afternoon show 'Too Live Crew' with Dahlia Harris on RJR 94 FM, and also the host of 'Ignition' on Saturdays resigned from the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, and thanked the company, his co-workers and his listeners.

In April this year, Lady Rennae made the switch and joined Riddim FM and its television station, Mello TV, as the new creative director.