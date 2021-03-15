Bartlett cautions against rush for COVID-19 vaccine passports

Bartlett cautions against rush for COVID-19 vaccine passportsMonday, March 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett is warning against a rush towards creating a COVID-19 vaccination passport.
Making a keynote presentation during the largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin, Bartlett argued that based on the current global rate of vaccine distribution it would be unfair to rush towards a COVID-19 vaccination passport
“When I look at how the world intends to vaccinate itself over the next five years, and with the expectation that a 75 per cent coverage will give some level of normally, I can't accept that we would begin to have vaccine requirement as a condition for travel immediately,” Bartlett told CNN reporter Richard Quest during his presentation.
“This disparity in vaccine distribution is evident as larger and more affluent countries have corned 75 per cent of vaccines available. Where that leaves small tourism dependent countries such Jamaica is in a state where we are going to be left behind.
“So, if the politics of vaccine is to be played out then smaller countries are going to be left behind which will cause disruptiveness not just among these smaller countries but in the global space,” added Bartlett.
ITB Berlin is considered one of the leading travel trade shows, held annually in Berlin, Germany and Bartlett was a keynote speaker on the topic, 'Resilience and Recovery of Tourism Destinations'.
He argued that having a vaccine passport requirement could lead to severe inequities.
“If this happens, given the disparity is distribution among larger and smaller countries, we are going to find the levels of inequities and discrimination that may be very disturbing if not disrupting to global peace,” said Bartlett.
Vaccination campaigns have begun in at least 92 countries, including Dominica, Barbados, The Dominica Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Ecuador and Jamaica.
Arthur Hall
