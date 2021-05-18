Bartlett congratulates Jamaican recipients of 2021 TripAdvisor accolades

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has expressed heartfelt congratulations to the management and staff of several Jamaican hotels that have received major accolades in the prestigious TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 2021 Best of the Best Awards.

According to the ministry, six Jamaican properties each secured a coveted spot on TripAdvisor's Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean list, including, Kingston's Spanish Court Hotel; Negril's Cliff Hotel and Sandy Haven Resort; Ocho Rios' Jamaica Inn and Montego Bay's Round Hill Hotel and Villas and The Tryall Club.

“I am very proud of the strong Jamaican representation on TripAdvisor's Top Caribbean Hotels list. These properties were ranked among the highest-rated locations in the entire region. This is a major achievement for these properties and by extension destination Jamaica. We are certain this will have a positive impact on our tourism industry, which is steadily rebounding,” Bartlett said.

The ministry noted that the S Hotel in Montego Bay was also listed among the Top 25 'Most Saved' hotels in the world, which TripAdvisor described as “hotels that topped every traveller's list”.

“I offer my congratulations to the management team and staff of the Crissa Hotels Group for being the only Jamaican entity to be named on the Most Saved list, while their other property, Spanish Court Hotel, also made the Top Caribbean Hotels list. This proves that they have remained top of mind during what has been a very difficult year for travel and tourism globally,” the minister added.

Established in 2002, the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards are the highest honour TripAdvisor bestows. It is the only travel industry awards based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers across the globe.

The ministry said these annual awards reflect "the best of the best" for service, quality and customer satisfaction, from hotels and accommodations to destinations, attractions, restaurants and experiences.