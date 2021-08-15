Bartlett expresses concern over impact of earthquake on Haiti

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, and co-founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Edmund Bartlett, is expressing concern over the devastating impact of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday.

The quake severely flattened buildings and trapped people under rubble in at least two cities, killing more than a thousand people.

“I sympathise with our neighbouring island Haiti as it reels from the destruction caused by the earthquake. These climatic events are showing us more and more that vulnerable countries in the Caribbean need to be more prepared to manage and mitigate when then they occur,” said Bartlett in a release.

“This is why the GTRCMC was created to assist countries in the preparedness and management of disruptions of all kinds so they can not only recover but recover stronger."

As part of efforts to provide support, the GTRCMC will be coordinating with regional leaders to meet to discuss the impact of the earthquake and examine the implications for Caribbean tourism, given the negative impact this is having on lives, livelihoods and ultimately tourism,” added Bartlett.

Haiti, which was stricken by another powerful earthquake in 2010 which killed more than 220,000 people, is also bracing for the onslaught of Tropical Storm Grace.

“Just as we coordinated short to midterm mitigation for the volcanic eruption that occurred in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the GTRCMC will be coordinating with our regional partners for the way forward,” said Executive Director of the GTRCMC, Professor Lloyd Waller.