Bartlett holds cruise investment talks with UAE multinational logistics company

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following on the heels of the announcement that TUI, the world's largest tourism company, has added Port Royal to their January 2022 schedule, Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett has revealed that he recently concluded a series of important cruise investment meetings with DP World, a major multinational logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I am very happy to announce that our meetings with one of the world's largest port and marine logistics companies, DP World, have been very successful. During three consecutive days of meetings, we have had serious discussions about investments in the Port Royal Cruise Port and the possibility of homeporting. We also discussed the development of a logistics hub, a Vernamfield multi-modal transport and aerotropolis, as well as other infrastructural investments,” Bartlett disclosed in a release.

Bartlett and executives of DP World are to continue these discussions in the near future with the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

DP World specialises in cargo logistics, maritime services, port terminal operations and free trade zones. DP World handles some 70 million containers that are brought in by around 70,000 vessels annually, which equates to roughly 10 per cent of global container traffic accounted for by their 82 marine and inland terminals present in over 40 countries.

While in the UAE, Bartlett and his team will also meet with representatives of the country's Tourism Authority to discuss collaboration on tourism investment from the region; Middle East tourism initiatives; and gateway access for North Africa and Asia and facilitation of airlift.

There will also be meetings with executives of DNATA Tours, the single largest tour operator in the UAE; members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the UAE; and three major airlines in the Middle East – Emirates, Ethiad and Qatar.