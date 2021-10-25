Bartlett in talks with Emirates Airlines to introduce special flight to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, has revealed that he has initiated discussions with top representatives of Emirates Airlines, with the aim of introducing a unique flight between Dubai and Jamaica early next year.

The announcement comes following the conclusion of a crucial meeting with senior executives of Emirates Airlines at the carrier's Dubai Headquarters, as the minister wrapped up marketing activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

“We agreed to explore the feasibility of arranging this flight, details of which are to be worked out as soon as possible. There was also a productive discussion around tourism and airline recovery prospects and the positive V-shape pattern being experienced by Jamaica and Dubai,” Bartlett said.

The minister anticipates further discussions in the context of multi-destination strategies being formulated in the northern Caribbean to enable a more fulsome engagement of the Emirates and other partners in the Middle East.

Emirates is the largest airline in the UAE, and the Middle East overall, operating over 3,600 flights per week.

While in the UAE, Minister Bartlett and his team also met with the country's Tourism Authority to discuss collaboration on tourism investment from the region; Middle East tourism initiatives; and gateway access for North Africa and Asia and facilitation of airlift.

Describing the discussions as "fruitful", Minister Bartlett said the conversations and meetings "will undoubtedly result in the process of securing new investments, markets and gateways from the Middle East, Asia/Asia Minor and Africa to Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean."