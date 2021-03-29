Bartlett says tourism has resilience to bounce back

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- says that forecasts for the recovery of international tourism to 2019 levels within four years are not the most optimistic outlook right now.

However, he said that tourism has always been touted for its resilience and ability to bounce back stronger after major economic and global crises such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and Ebola and SARS outbreaks

“Even while being the hardest-hit from this crisis, tourism holds significant potential to influence and fuel global economic recovery,” he told a high level follow up (virtual) extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of American States' (OAS)-backed Inter-American Committee on Tourism on Friday.

Bartlett said that it is against that background that the international community has welcomed developments regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, as a pivotal point in the global efforts to manage the virus and restore normality to the economy.

He noted that the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the global economy has created an emergency for many developing countries, especially small island developing states, where tourism accounts for up to 80 per cent of total export revenues.

Bartlett also cautioned against a rush in advocating the use of a COVID-19 vaccine passports, given the disparity in the global distribution of vaccines.

He said that this could cause disruptiveness, not just among smaller countries, but in the global space.

He said that OAS high level working group is currently developing a tourism recovery action plan, for the recovery of the cruise and airline industries, which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

