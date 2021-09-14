Bartlett to participate in global sustainable travel forum in Portugal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, is set to participate in the highly anticipated 'A World for Travel — Évora Forum,' a global sustainable travel industry event, scheduled for September 16 and 17 in Évora, Portugal.

The event is being organised by Eventiz Media Group, the largest travel media group in France, in partnership with the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council. The event is also being hosted with the support of Visit Portugal, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Jamaican based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

It will bring global leaders, from both the public and private sectors, together to discuss ways they can transform the travel and tourism industry and examine the way forward in making the tourism industry more sustainable.

The minister is also set to participate in a high-level panel discussion on “COVID-19: A Resilient Sector Drives to a New Deal with New Leadership Demands,” being moderated by Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor at CBS News.

The session will explore how governments and industry step up with leadership in a congruous manner allowing the sector to influence policy.

The minister will be joined by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Tourism, France; Fernando Valdès Verelst, Secretary of State for Tourism, Spain; and Ghada Shalaby, Vice Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Arab Republic of Egypt.

Other speakers for the event include Professor Hal Vogel, author and professor of travel economics, Columbia University; Julia Simpson, president and CEO, WTTC; Therese Turner-Jones, general manager, Caribbean Country Department, Inter-American Development Bank; and Rita Marques, the Portuguese Secretary of State for Tourism.

Dr Taleb Rifai, co-chair of the GTRCMC and former secretary general of the UNWTO and Prof Lloyd Waller, executive director, GTRCMC are also confirmed speakers.

The organisers have noted that the first edition of the event will focus on key components of the industry where change is mandatory, identifying the steps that need to be taken and consolidating solutions to be implemented.

The conference will approach themes intrinsic to sustainability such as economic model variations, climate impact, tourism's environmental impact, coastal and marine shifts as well as agricultural and carbon neutral policies.

The event will have an in-person attendance limitation of 350 attendees but will also be streamed live to thousands of virtual delegates.

Bartlett leaves the island today, September 14, and is slated to return on September 19.