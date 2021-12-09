Be vigilant when shopping in preparation for the festive season, police urges public

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With Christmas fast approaching, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging the public to be vigilant when shopping in preparation for the festive season.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dahlia Garrett told OBSERVER ONLINE that in addition to being aware of their surroundings, persons should try not to travel with large sums of cash.

“It's a time when a lot of money is in circulation, so people know that people will be spending more and so with that comes the perception of additional possibilities for you to be scammed or robbed, so you have to be vigilant,” Garrett said.

“If possible do your transactions electronically, and when you are out and doing it, keep your cards in sight. Don’t allow somebody to be processing your card and taking your card to the back room, no, those transactions should be completed in front of you,” she added.

Reiterating the need to be alert in public, especially around the holidays, Garrett also stated, “When you are out shopping, we encourage you to take a look at your surroundings, scan your surroundings.”

She also stated that, “for the online shopping you want to ensure as much as possible that you can validate the sites you’re going to shop on. Take the time out to research [on] the businesses with whom you are going to do transacting, double check to verify the name and website you are going to click on. Sometimes if you have to make a call or two, or just do a little due diligence prior to completing that transaction, just take the time out to do it.”

Adding that being alone on a dark street may increase a person’s likelihood of being targeted by robbers, Garrett also advised the public to not let down their guards when they are at home.

“The same [goes] for home, do not discard material packaging in a way that exposes you to unnecessary attention or letting persons know what you have bought,” she cautioned.

“You bought your massive screen TV, just cut down that box to sizes where you can fit it into a garbage bag and dispose of it. The barrels coming from abroad ensure to paint out the names and addresses before putting it out…Check your home entrance security systems, and where possible invest in additional security cameras,” Garrett stated.

At the same time, she noted that around the Christmas holidays there is an increased police presence in most of the major shopping areas and town centres to act as a deterrent for those people looking to rob someone.

However, Garrett was quick to point out that, “persons may be robbed just about anywhere that someone who is thinking to rob you may see it as an opportunity. Sometimes the last thing a burglar or a thief wants is for anyone to recognise them, or for people to be alerted that they are up to no good.”

She also encouraged people that are using a particular route regularly to “change your route a bit” if possible.

“Let someone know you are on your way home. When you go home, don’t be distracted by being on the phone because you're at home now [and] you dropped your guard. No, this is when you should be the most alert. Do the scans, check around your home, if you have a dog, does this dog usually run to the gate to meet you? Did he bark excessively today? Do you have overgrown shrubs? It's a good time now in preparation for the holiday to get them trimmed.”