Beautification project for Lucea, Hanover

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Lucea, Hanover is to benefit from beautification exercises under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development's 'Paint the City, Paint the Town' project.

The initiative is part of the Government's plan to further drive the development of rural Jamaica. It will be executed over a three-year period.

Portfolio Minister Desmond McKenzie, during a tour of the town on Friday, said Hanover is among five parishes across the country chosen for the project. The towns and districts in these parishes are to benefit through employment, infrastructure, and other improvements under the initiative, McKenzie said.

“For Lucea, it will entail painting of the transportation centre, painting of the stalls in the market, painting the exterior of the market, painting the walls, and painting the police station and post office,” McKenzie explained.

“We are going to put in a recreational park just in front of the Hanover Municipal Corporation building and give the place a facelift, so it can lift the spirits of the people [and] give some energy and life to the town,” he continued, adding that the corporation will be engaging private establishments to take part in the holistic initiative.

The minister is scheduled to officially launch the project for Lucea and Hopewell in Hanover on Wednesday, February 16.

“Rural development cannot be done overnight. We have to know what it is we are up against, and that is why it is important that we conduct the surveys and then move in to do the development over a period of time,” McKenzie shared.

He added that the Government is also seeking ways to reduce traffic congestion in Lucea.

“We are also looking at converting the one-way in Sir Alexander Bustamante Square into two lanes of traffic as a means of alleviating the traffic congestion in the town of Lucea.

“So, I want to use the opportunity to urge the residents of Lucea to be a little patient with us. What we are doing is going to take some time, but for now there are some low-hanging fruits that we can pick,” he said.