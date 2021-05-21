Beckles meets with scientists observing La Soufrière monitoring operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles heard first-hand from scientists at the University's Seismic Research Centre (UWI–SRC) about their months of work and experience, when he visited Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last Friday.

Beckles was briefed by the scientific team, led by Volcanologist, Dr Adam Stinton on its monitoring and advising on the La Soufrière volcano, which has been critical to the Government in preparing for, managing and now recovering from the volcano's eruption.

The university said the visit to the Belmont Observatory was part of a tour of Saint Vincent prioritised by Beckles immediately following the Government's lowering of the volcanic alert level. He personally offered his gratitude to the team for its leadership and praised the scientists' dedication and significant achievements throughout the crisis on the island.

The university noted that advice provided by the UWI–SRC enabled the successful evacuation of over 13,000 residents from the designated red and orange zones in Saint Vincent, 24 hours prior to the first explosion of the volcano on April 9. It said more than 32 discrete explosions have been observed since the onset of explosive activity. To date, there has been no loss of life.

In addition to leading science through monitoring, researching, educating, and advising, the UWI–SRC has been providing critical communications response that has received commendation from the international volcanological community. Leading up to, and throughout La Soufrière's explosive phase, the UWI–SRC worked closely with the country's National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) to help the Government and its agencies in risk communication in addition to shaping public policy and response plans.

Vice-Chancellor Beckles' May 14 visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also included a courtesy call to Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves as well as staff of The UWI Open Campus, in the capital city, Kingstown.