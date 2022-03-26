'Becky', 'Peddy' and 'Biggy' among 13 persons of interest after Maverley triple killing

'Becky', 'Peddy' and 'Biggy' among 13 persons of interest after Maverley triple killingSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
The individuals are:
1. Thirty-seven-year-old Courtney Ashley, otherwise called 'Biggs' of Abby Close in Lees Flat, Red Hills in St. Andrew.
2. Thirty-seven-old Anchard Anglin, otherwise called 'Anchie', of Denver Cresent, Kingston 20.
3. Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Anglin, otherwise called 'Hoho', of Denver Cresent, Kingston 20.
4. Twenty-two-year-old Curtis Eldimire, otherwise called 'Mousi', of Dorien Avenue, Kingston 20
5. A man known only as 'Alex' of Ackee Walk in Kingston
6. A man known only 'Rookie' of Fenbrook Avenue and Ackee Walk, Kingston 20
7. A man known only as 'Sheldon'of Grenmede, Top Maverly in St Andrew
8. A man known only as 'Likkle' of Maverly, St Andrew
9. A man known only as 'Sadique' of Maverly, St Andrew
10. A man known only as 'Portal Frater' of Maverly, St Andrew
11. A man known only as 'Biggy'of Maverly, St Andrew
12. A man known only 'Peddy' and 'Nash' of Maverly , St Andrew
13. A man known only as 'Becky'
Police are asking these persons to make contact with detectives at the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch immediately. Likewise, anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7110, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
