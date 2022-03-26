'Becky', 'Peddy' and 'Biggy' among 13 persons of interest after Maverley triple killing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Following Thursday night's shooting in Maverley, St Andrew which left three dead and another three nursing gunshot wounds, the St Andrew South Police have listed 13 individuals as persons of interest. According to a release from the Corporate Communications Unit, law enforcers believe these persons can assist with ongoing investigations into recent incidents in the division.

The individuals are:

1. Thirty-seven-year-old Courtney Ashley, otherwise called 'Biggs' of Abby Close in Lees Flat, Red Hills in St. Andrew.

2. Thirty-seven-old Anchard Anglin, otherwise called 'Anchie', of Denver Cresent, Kingston 20.

3. Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Anglin, otherwise called 'Hoho', of Denver Cresent, Kingston 20.

4. Twenty-two-year-old Curtis Eldimire, otherwise called 'Mousi', of Dorien Avenue, Kingston 20

5. A man known only as 'Alex' of Ackee Walk in Kingston

6. A man known only 'Rookie' of Fenbrook Avenue and Ackee Walk, Kingston 20

7. A man known only as 'Sheldon'of Grenmede, Top Maverly in St Andrew

8. A man known only as 'Likkle' of Maverly, St Andrew

9. A man known only as 'Sadique' of Maverly, St Andrew

10. A man known only as 'Portal Frater' of Maverly, St Andrew

11. A man known only as 'Biggy'of Maverly, St Andrew

12. A man known only 'Peddy' and 'Nash' of Maverly , St Andrew

13. A man known only as 'Becky'



Police are asking these persons to make contact with detectives at the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch immediately. Likewise, anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7110, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.