Beenie Man detained in Ghana?Monday, December 27, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ghanian media is reporting that dancehall deejay Beenie Man was detained in that country for flouting COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
According to Citi News, Beenie Man tested positive for the virus upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on December 19 and was sent into mandatory quarantine at the AH Hotel in East Legon by health officials.
However, the artiste is reported to have left the hotel and appeared on a number of media platforms before performing at the Bhim Concert on December 21 which was organised by Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.
Beenie Man also performed at the show alongside other high profile artistes from Ghana including Samini, Kwaw Kese, MzVee and Empress Gifty.
According to the Ghana Immigration Service, he has currently been released to the Ghana Health Service officials and his lawyers.
More details later.
Brian Bonitto
