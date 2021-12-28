Beenie Man pulls out 'receipts'

KINGSTON, Jamaica— As news of his arrest in Ghana continue to circulate on social media, King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man has sought to clear his name once and for all.

Ghanian media reported on Monday that the deejay was detained for flouting COVID-19 quarantine protocols after testing positive for the virus upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on December 19. According to Citi News, Beenie Man was sent into mandatory quarantine at the AH Hotel in East Legon by health officials but the artiste left the premises to perform at the Bhim Concert on December 21.

READ: Beenie Man detained in Ghana?

However, in a post to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, the entertainer pulled out his 'receipts' as he showed that tests taken before he visited the African country proved he was COVID free.

He showed off several photos of documents bearing his name which stated that he tested negative for COVID-19. The photos were accompanied by a caption that said that while the news was funny to him at first, it has blossomed into a more serious matter, one warranting his attention.

“This was funny when it just started because it was unbelievable. But now it's becoming serious. The people who are spreading these lies, stop. Mi no joke wid coronavirus because it stop mi work. It stop bread fimmi family. How me fi inna Ghana and run from Ghanaian Authorities? Stop it mon,” the caption read.

Along with the pictures of his negative COVID results, there was a statement from the entertainer highlighting the seriousness of the deadly coronavirus. Beenie Man shared that “as a carrier of sickle cell disease, I understand the importance of protocols set out to help stop the spread of the virus.”

“I know the importance of protecting myself, my family, my team and the people I interact with,” the statement continued.

The document also detailed the vigorous testing schedule the entertainer underwent prior to his arrival in Ghana. He revealed that in addition to a test that was done at the Heathrow Airport in London, he had to do another test 24 hours before arriving in Ghana. He said another test was done three days later, all of which bore the same negative result.

The entertainer ended his statement by pointing out that COVID is still a present force globally and shared that he will continue to follow the necessary protocols to stop the spread of the virus and encourage others to do the same.