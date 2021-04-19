Beenie Man to be sentenced on May 17

Beenie Man to be sentenced on May 17Monday, April 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall deejay Beenie Man pleaded guilty to breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the St Elizabeth Parish Court earlier today. The charge of breaching the Noise Abatement Act was tossed by the court.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.
"He took what I would say is the responsible course and changed his plea to guilty for the breach against the Disaster Relief Management Order," his attorney Roderick Gordon told OBSERVER ONLINE.
The deejay was charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) at an alleged event held on November 29 in St Elizabeth.
Brian Bonitto
