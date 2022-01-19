Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event

BEIJING, China (AP) — With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital say they're disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions that have seen parts of the city placed under lockdown.

Organisers announced Monday that no tickets will be sold to the general public and only selected spectators will be allowed. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off.

Because China allows no public protests or opinion polling and tightly restricts free speech, any opposition to the Games or the restrictions would be muted.

Beijing is the first city to be awarded the right to host both the Summer and Winter Games.

The recent appearance of the more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing has heightened concerns about outbreaks, although the capital reported just one new case Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the country, around 20 million people are under some form of lockdown and mass testing has been ordered in entire cities where cases have been discovered.

China has largely avoided major outbreaks with lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions, although it continues to fight surges in several cities, including the port of Tianjin, about an hour from Beijing.

Restrictions were also tightened in the Henan province city of Anyang south of Beijing, where an additional 29 cases of local transmission were reported Wednesday, out of a national total of 55.

Games organisers have already announced that no fans from outside the country will be allowed.

The Olympics begin February 4, just days after the start of Lunar New Year celebrations. Athletes, officials, staff and journalists are required to enter an anti-pandemic bubble without outside contact and undergo daily testing.

As an additional precaution, Beijing will require travellers to take nucleic acid tests within 72 hours of entering the city starting January 22. Schools in Beijing have also closed early and moved classes online ahead of the winter holidays.