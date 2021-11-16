Belize gives public officers a deadline to get vaccinated

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC)— Public officers in Belize have until December 15 to show proof that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) or face the risk of being marked absent from work and subject to disciplinary action.

A circular from the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform stated that “for the safety of all public officers and the public serve, it has been decided that all essential workers and other public officers must be vaccinated by December 15, 2021”.

“Managers are therefore advised that Rapid Test or PCR test will no longer be accepted. Failure to provide a copy of the Vaccination Card by 14, December 2021, will result in the public officer not being allowed into the office”.

In October, Prime Minister John Briceno had warned that by year-end all frontline workers will have to be vaccinated.

On Sunday, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Carissa Etienne, said it should be left to sovereign states to decide whether or not to enforce a mandatory coronavirus vaccination programme for their population.

“Our position is that this is a sovereign decision. We know that making vaccines mandatory have been fraught with civil unrest, with demonstrations etc. What we do know, however, is that where mandatory vaccination has been deployed, like among health care workers in some countries, the coverage has risen to 94, 95 per cent from 40 something, 50 something…,” Dr Etienne said in a television programme in her homeland country of Dominica.

Belize has recorded 544 deaths and 29,105 positive cases of the coronavirus dating back to March last year.